Rahul Vaidya-Mika Singh's jamming session is music to ears, watch video

Recently, Bigg boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya joined singer Mika Singh for a musical jamming session. The videos of the singers crooning 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' have surfaced on the Internet and their session is music to ears in the truest sense. In the clips, Rahul can be seen playing the guitar while Mika takes charge of the harmonium as they indulge in a soulful singing session. The two are also accompanied by a small group of friends including Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar.

Rahul realised his true feelings for Disha on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", and he proposed to her on cameras from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.

Recently, a picture of them dressed as bride and groom sparked wedding rumours. On Friday the couple had fans in frenzy when they posted wedding pictures on Instagram. The images, it turns out, are stills from their new music video, "Madhanya". In the pictures, Rahul is dressed as a groom while Disha looks stunning as a bride in a pink lehenga. She completed the look with heavy jewellery. They captioned the pictures as: "#newbeginnings #madhanya", followed by a heart emoji.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik. It was on the show that he confessed his love for Disha and the two confirmed their relationship. On multiple occasions, the couple said they will be tying the knot soon.