Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar dress as bride and groom, fans say 'can't wait for this to get real'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA_RAHUL_KI_FAN_VEDIKA Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

Post Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have become the talk of the town. The couple declared on the reality show that they'll marry soon and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see them tie the knot. A picture of the couple dressed as bride and groom have gone viral on social media and their admirers are absolutely tripping over them.

In the viral pictures, Disha can be seen dressed in a bright pink Lehenga whereas Rahul complimented her in a contrasting golden sherwani. Sharing the pictures across fan pages, a user wrote, "Can't wait for this to get real," while another one called them 'couple goals." Several others dropped heart emojis on the post. Reportedly, the couple is shooting for a music video together.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar post the reality show. He said she is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha entered the show and said yes to Rahul when he once again went down on his knees for his lady love on national TV.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.