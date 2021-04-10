Soman Kapoor says she's craving to go back home, father Anil Kapoor's reacts adorably

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYMERIJAAN Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. However, the actress is missing India and she's craving to meet her friends and family. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture with her husband walking on London streets on a rainy day. In the lengthy caption of the post, she wrote how she's grateful to have Anand by her side. "I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja . “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else (sic),” she wrote.

Further, she quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet: "The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts.”

Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were quick to react to the actress' post. "Miss you so much," the duo wrote on her daughter's post.

On the work front, Sonam has recently wrapped up shooting for "Blind". In the film, she will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Animal", scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.

Anil will also be seen in Raj Mehta's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will narrate the story of two couples.

