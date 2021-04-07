Taapsee Pannu ditches gym for open ground to train for Shabaash Mithu amid fresh covid surge

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu ditches gym for open ground to train for Shabaash Mithu amid Maharashtra lockdown

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu.' The actress has come out to train in the open as the number of Covid-19 cases are rising. On Wednesday, Taapsee took to social media to post a picture as she gears up for her role as Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj in the upcoming biopic. Taapsee feels there's no excuse for training as nothing can come between her practices, not even the lockdown.

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle, and shared two photos of herself from the grounds. The actress is seen wearing a pink tank top with her back towards the camera. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Training during lockdown .... when open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu #WIP."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world.

Taapsee has been keeping her fans updated with her preparation sessions for the film. Earlier, the avid social media user, took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she practised 'cover drive' shot in cricket. The photo shows Taapsee in the sports gear of a cricketer: a thigh guard and protective pad on the knee. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actress is also seen sporting cricket gloves as she strikes a shot with her bat, and practices with dedication. Along with the picture, Pannu noted, "Taking the cover drive literally!#WIP #ShabaashMithu."

Besides this, Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".