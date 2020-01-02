Sushmita Sen dancing with her daughters is the most adorable thing on the internet today, watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen dancing with daughters Renee and Alisah is the most adorable video on the internet today

Sushmita Sen may not have been seen on the big screen for a while now, but she makes sure to stay in the limelight on social media with her daughters Renee and Alisah. From spending quality time together to stealing cozy family moments, the actress keeps sharing pictures and videos on Instagram of the adorable trio. And now, one of the actress's latest Instagram videos is winning the internet.

In the video, Sushmita Sem is seen practicing dance with her darling daughters. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote, 'Dance like no one is watching you.' This video has received more than 9 lakh views so far. This video has now become viral across social media.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen also announced her return to the big screen. The actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010. Crediting her fans for her return, the former Miss Universe said that her fans encouraged her to do films again. Sharing a picture of herself, where she is seen standing near her window at her home, she wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!!"

Talking about how she looked at motherhood at Renee's time, Sushmita in an earlier interview said, "I thought that I have to keep making money, keep paying the bills. My approach to motherhood with Renee was more like a father - the provider. I didn't have the time to be the provider and the nurturer because there was just so much work to do. I literally had her in a sack, with Chi Chi (Govinda) and David Dhawan holding her on the sets, and I'm giving my shot! I worked like that because I wanted to stay close to her, the best I could."

About her younger daughter Alisah, she said, "I wanted to see her through her formative years. After she turns six, I can look back at working. If my career in films is done by then, so be it. I'll get into business or I'll do something else. But this, I cannot miss."