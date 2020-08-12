Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to work in Hollywood in 2020, reveals actor's diary (Video)

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to work in Hollywood in the year 2020, reveals pages from his diary. The new diary which has now come to light was written by the late actor in 2018-19. The actor wanted to connect with a Hollywood agency and stars. He wanted to contribute to education, cinema, and the environment. Sushant mentioned his big dream on the third page of the diary. He wanted to make a core team who would take care of his 2020 Hollywood project. Sushant also wanted to include his sister in this team. He wanted his sister to head this team.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has released a 9-page open letter alleging that the actor was murdered. The later actor's family has released this statement a day after MP Sanjay Raut talked about Sushant's father. The entire letter which is written in Hindi talks about how they shifted from a village to a city so that the kids could excel in their lives.

Furthermore, the 9-page hard-hitting open letter even talks about the strong bond that the family shares and how the demise of Sushant's mother affected him and the entire family. The letter also talks about the case and raised the question if they will be able to get justice.



After the Mumbai and Bihar Police, the case has now gone to the CBI and they have now filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty. Apart from the Chakraborty family, CBI has even included Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others in the FIR. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the ED recently interrogated Sidharth Pithani and Shruti Modi after questioning Rhea and Showik about their financial links with Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has questioned over 50 people on allegations that the actor was suffering from depression and had felt sidelined because of cut-throat rivalries in the film industry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe after the centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

