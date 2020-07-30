Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAMANAV_ Sushant told ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande he was 'unhappy' as Rhea Chakraborty 'harassed' him

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had informed his sister Shweta Singh Kirti that the Dil Bechara actor was quite unhappy because girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Ankita made her claim while she was visiting Sushant's family in Patna. It is said that Ankita visited the actor's family twice after his death. She shares a very good bonding with his sister, hence told her about his chat with her. Ankita told that through a chat around the time of the release of her Bollywood debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019, Sushant mentioned being "harassed" by his then-current girlfriend Rhea.

According to Ankita, Sushant had told her that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him". It is said that Ankita has shared all this information with Bihar Police and they are looking into the matter. Police can also record the statement of the Pavitra Rishta actress regarding the same. However, she hasn't been summoned yet by the police. If she wants, she can give her statement on her own.

Sushant Singh Rajput dated Ankita Lokhande, his co-star of the hit TV series Pavitra Rishta, for almost six years after which they parted ways in 2016. After Sushant's demise in June, Ankita had visited the actor's family, when they were in Mumbai to perform his last rites.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's throwback vacation photos will make you miss him more

On Tuesday, it came to light that Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including his girlfriend Rhea, for abetment to suicide. The 6-page long FIR has 16 allegations against the Jalebi actress which also include that she intentionally forced the actor to feel depressed, fired his most trusted bodygaurd, kept him away from his family and used his money, transfering 15 crores from his bank account

On Wednesday, Ankita also took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her verified account after KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna, JP Singh and IANS)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage