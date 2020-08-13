Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Supreme court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

As the investigation continues, new revelations are being made each day in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Wednesday, 11 pages from his personal dairy came into the light which reveals the actor's plans for the year 2020. Along with making his Hollywood debut, the actor wanted to contribute to the cinema, education, and the environment. He also wanted to build a core team of young minds to take forward his Hollywood dream, with his sister leading them. Sushant's dairy has further blurred the claims that he took his own life and died by suicide.

Sushant's family members, her former staff and close friends refuse to believe that the actor died by hanging himself, when he had so many plans for his future. The actor's family believes that there is foul play and has accused this girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. In a recent letter, the family also alleged that the actor was murdered.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the case. While ED has filed a money laundering case, CBI is looking into the case on allegations of theft, blackmailing, exploiting and harassment among many other charges. CBI has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and her business manager Shruti Modi, on the basis of Sushant's father's FIR filed against Rhea in Bihar on July 25th.

Today, Supreme Court will again hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the FIR from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police. On August 11, the second hearing of the case took place wherein the Supreme Court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments by Rhea’s lawyer, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra Govt and the Solicitor General of India. The Supreme Court asked for brief written notes from all parties by Thursday.

