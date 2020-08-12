Sushant Singh Rajput's family releases hard-hitting 9-page-long letter, alleges actor's murder

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's family releases hard-hitting 9-page-long letter, allege actor's murder

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been getting murkier by the day. While Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case, the late actor's family and Rhea Chakraborty have been indulged in a social media war by sharing WhatsApp messages with him. Now, Sushant's family has issued a 9-page-long hard-hitting letter in which they have talked about the threats they have been receiving and have also alleged that the actor has been murdered.

Written in Hindi, the letter states, "The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was 'mannat' of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone."

While the family hasn't named anyone in the letter, they have said that Sushant's death case has become a farce and many people have been coming forward to talk about the late actor claiming that they were close to him. The family has raised a question whether they will be able to get justice when expensive lawyers and officials are demeaning the seriousness of the case.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has also claimed that nobody has seen the actor's body hanging from the fans. Even when his sister Mitu Singh reached his house when he allegedly died by suicide on June 14, she saw him lying on the bed. After the statement, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has come under the radar as he was the one who allegedly brought the actor's body down. Without naming anyone, Sushant's family has hinted that Siddharth and Rhea Chakraborty have planned it together.

On Tuesday, the WhatsApp messages of Sushant's father KK Singh sent to Rhea Chakraborty as well as his former business manager Shruti Modi surfaced on the internet. Sushant's father's WhatsApp messages to Rhea and Shruti from November 2019 are proof that he tried to reach out to his son but Rhea did not let him.

The messages read, "Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do"(When you know that I am the father of Sushant, why did not you talk? After all, what is the matter? Being a friend, caring for him is okay, but as a father I also feel that all the information about Sushant should be given to me. So call and give me all the information.)

KK Singh's message to Shruti Modi read, "Mein janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eska liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do."(I know that you look after Sushant's loans and him too. I want to talk about his current state of mind. When I spoke to Sushant yesterday, he said he was upset. Now you think how much a father will be worrying for him. That's why I wanted to talk to you. If you are not talking now, I want to go to Mumbai. Send me a flight ticket.)

Meanwhile, ED has seized Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother Showik's mobile phones after questioning of close of nine hours on Monday. Actor's sister Mitu Singh appeared before the ED on Tuesday.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage