  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: Shweta shares old video of him training with CRPF jawans
The apex court, on Tuesday, heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chakraborty, told the bench that the FIR lodged by Rajput's father against the actress has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna. However, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar government, that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai yet on Rajput's death.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2020 7:14 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Tuesday, the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and former business manager Shruti Modi appeared before the ED in connection with the money laundering probe. During the questioning, Shruti Modi informed that Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's live-in partner, used to take all personal and professional decisions of the late actor. On the other hand, CBI recorded statements of the actor's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh.

The court has now reserved the judgment and asked Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's family and other parties to submit notes by Thursday

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide. They had also accused her of keeping him away from them. The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

  • Aug 12, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares old video of the actor

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an old video of the actor training with the CRPF jawans. She wrote, "Mera Bhai... love you infinity to the power infinity You will eternally remain in our hearts."

  • Aug 12, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Maharashtra Govt to SC

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Maharashtra government, contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Bihar government got involved only to politically exploit the case ahead of the state elections.

    Singhvi argued that for a CBI probe, consent by a state is mandatory and the only exceptions are the order of the CBI probe by High Courts and Supreme Court. "And this power must be exercised by a constitutional court sparingly, only in rare cases," submitted Singhvi.

  • Aug 12, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's father questions Mumbai Police's investigation

    Sushant's father KK Singh told the Supreme court that Sushant's family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion. "The larger picture is that my client has lost his son," he said, adding that the Mumbai Police did not listen to Sushant's father and "took the investigations into a completely different direction," he said.

    "His daughter could enter after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging," he argued.

