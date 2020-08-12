Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: Shweta shares old video of him training with CRPF jawans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUTSMILES Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Tuesday, the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and former business manager Shruti Modi appeared before the ED in connection with the money laundering probe. During the questioning, Shruti Modi informed that Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's live-in partner, used to take all personal and professional decisions of the late actor. On the other hand, CBI recorded statements of the actor's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh.

The apex court, on Tuesday, heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chakraborty, told the bench that the FIR lodged by Rajput's father against the actress has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna. However, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar government, that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai yet on Rajput's death.

The court has now reserved the judgment and asked Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's family and other parties to submit notes by Thursday

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide. They had also accused her of keeping him away from them. The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

