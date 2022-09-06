Suriya completes glorious 25 years in Tamil Cinema, feels 'beautiful and blessed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORSURIYA Suriya Sivakumar

South superstar, Suriya Sivakumar is celebrating his silver jubilee in the industry. The dashing actor has completed 25 years in Tamil cinema and marking the special moment, he penned down a heartwarming post on social media. He wrote, "Truly a beautiful and blessed 25 years..! Dream and believe..!Your suriya".

Suriya, who is one of the finest actors in the industry made his debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner. He has acted in almost 50 movies so far.

The actor has proved his versatility by exploring himself in various roles. We have seen him portraying the role of a lover boy, army officer, and gangster and he has mastered all of them. When Suriya entered Tamil cinema, he carried a lot of expectations on his shoulders to justify his father's, Sivakumar's milestones. Ever since he made his debut with Nerukku Ner in 1997, a Mani Ratnam production, he has proved to be the deserving award winning actor by giving his best performance every time.

Suriya is also one of the South actors whose films reached Oscars. The actor's last two films, 'Jai Bhim' and 'Soorarai Pottru' have been nominated for Academy Awards but couldn't make it to the finals. Suriya also became the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee. The Jai Bhim actor has received various awards which includes two National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and many more on the way.

There is a long pipeline of films as Suriya, the actor will next appear in Bala’s untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. He then has another film titled Jallikattu with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The movie is based on CS Chellappa’s Tamil book of the same name. After this, Suriya has a forthcoming film directed by Siruthai Siva, which went on floors recently with a pooja ceremony.

In the career span of 2 decades, Suriya has given many memorable and blockbuster hits and also enjoys a fan following from all over the world. This man can do everything and anything and his journey is proof of it.

