Goodbye Trailer OUT: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna family saga promises laughter and drama

Goodbye Trailer OUT: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is set to hit the theatres on October 7. The film, which happens to be a saga of family bonds, is Rashmika's Bollywood debut film. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, GoodBye is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Dropping the trailer, the Pushpa actress wrote, "A part of our #Goodbye baby is now yours.. This one is special for so many reasons but for now I hope you and your family like this.."

Goodbye, a celebration of life, also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. Talking about the film, Pavail Gulati told HT, "It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself."

A couple of days back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the first look poster of the film in which he was seen flying a kite while Rashmika, who will play his daughter in the film, was seen holding the thread behind him. "Family is important. When everyone leaves you, it is family that remains," Big B wrote in Hindi, adding, "Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on October 2022!" In the poster, Big B wore a white kurta which he paired with a blue puffer jacket, while Rashmika donned salwar suit.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022. ALSO READ: After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

