After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Trinbago Knight Riders, is on cloud nine as his team has emerged victorious in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. SRK’s squad of TKR beat Barbados Royals Women, in the WCPL Final, in a low-scoring thriller, by 10 runs. Taking to Twitter, the superstar penned a congratulatory note for the team, saying, "Every victory is special....but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women's Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!"

Shah Rukh's son Aryan, too, congratulated the team. He shared a photo of the winning ladies with their cup and wrote, "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies...Hopefully many more to come".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARYAN KHAN Aryan Khan's post

Tribango Knight Riders defeated Babarbos Royals by 10 runs. In the match, TKR batted first and posted 100/7 in 20 overs owing to a 59-run knock by Deandra Dottin. Then, Shenata Grimmond, Hayley Jensen and Sune Luus scalped two wickets each for Trinbago Knight Riders but the match-winning spell was delivered by Anisa Mohammed as she returned with figures of 3-16 in 3.4 overs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Pathaan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun gets down on the road to celebrate Ganpati Virajan in full spirits with daughter | Video

Along with this, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawaan' alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. ALSO READ: Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback at La Trobe University. Know details

Latest Entertainment News