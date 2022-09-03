GoodBye Update: Amitabh Bachchan drops FIRST look poster of comedy-drama featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOODBYE goodbye

GoodBye Update: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is set to hit the theatres on October 7. The film, which happens to be a saga of family bonds, is Rashmika's Bollywood debut film. Touted as a celebration of life, GoodBye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles. Dropping the first look poster of the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4398 - परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7."

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! #Goodbye #GoodbyeOnOct7 @SrBachchan @Neenagupta001 @pavailkgulati @ElliAvrRam @AshishVid @whosunilgrover #SahilMehta #GoodCo #VirajSawant #ShobhaKapoor."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, GoodBye is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. Earlier, announcing the release date of the film, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October 2022 in the cinemas near you." ALSO READ: Jr NTR heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says 'big fan of his intensity'

Expressing her excitement, Rashmika earlier, penned a beautiful message for the crew and cast of the movie which read, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby 'Goodbye'...but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye! It's been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can't wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn! Get ready to do some serious laughing!"

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, she wrote, "Everyone you see here .. everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me.. (Guys! Let's work again soon.. like super soon.. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest! @amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.... you are the world's bestest man ever! #vikasbahl... thankyou for this... god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I've made you feel proud so far. @neena_gupta .. you are the cutest!I miss you."

