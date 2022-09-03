Jr NTR heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says 'big fan of his intensity'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NTRFANS/FILE IMAGE Jr NTR and Amitabh Bachchan

RRR actor Jr NTR was the special guest at an event in Hyderabad. While speaking at the event, the actor praised Amitabh Bachchan, who was adored by millions of fans in India and abroad. And like many, the Telugu star did not shy away from expressing his love for the legendary actor. NTR opened up that he really connects with Ranbir Kapoor as an actor and is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan's intensity in every film.

"I really enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir's intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet...the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand...everything about Amit ji was intense for me. He really created a mark on me as an actor," Jr NTR said.

After heaping praises on Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR said that he really connects with Ranbir. "There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my most favourite is Rockstar. He inspires me. I really like the intensity in Ranbir....it feels great to share a stage with him today in my hometown Hyderabad," he added. ALSO READ: Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar starrer is a half-decent serial killer mystery with no sense of urgency

Apart from Jr NTR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli was also present at the event.

Amitabh Bachchan begins KBC shoot

Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The actor is currently hosting the 14th season of KBC. Updating about his work schedule, the cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

"Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..love and love," he wrote.

Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise, Amitabh will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has in 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan is back in action; begins Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot after Covid recovery

