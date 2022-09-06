Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Kamal Haasan makes striking return as host; watch teaser here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is all set to return with actor-politician Kamal Haasan as the host. This would mark Kamal hosting the show for six seasons in a row. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the teaser of the reality show announcing the return of the megastar. This has piqued the interest of the fans who were eagerly waiting for the show. Sharing this year's catchphrase with the audience, Kamal shared the teaser with the caption, "“Vettaiku ready-ah? (Are you ready for the hunt?)”

Check out the teaser below:

In the promo video, Kamal Haasan is seen asking (viewers) if they're ready for the hunt as he walked out of the huge double door of a haunted building. The background and effects suggest that the theme of the show this year could be horror. Meanwhile, the contestant's details, launch date and other details have been kept under wraps.

Netizens reactions

There's no denying the fact that Kamala Haasan's show is loved by the viewers and in no time they bombarded his post with sweet comments expressing their excitement. A fan wrote, "Welcome back king." Another said, "thubuchuku×2 BIGBOSS Ure the real big boss." "Very excited," said a fan.

Kamal Haasan has been associated with Bigg Boss Tamil since 2017. The show enjoys a massive fanbase and is one of the most watched television shows in the Tamil industry. Last year, Raju Jeymohan, a TV actor was declared the winner of the show. Anchor Priyanka Deshpande was the runner-up of the season after defeating 20 contestants (including the wild cards).

Meanwhile, on the film's front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vikram. The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie. Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film has marked Kamal Haasan's glorious comeback and is touted to be the perfect choice for a possible franchise.

Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

He will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. He will then team up with Mahesh Narayanan and Pa.Ranjith.

Also read: Allu Arjun gets down on the road to celebrate Ganpati Virajan in full spirits with daughter | Video

Latest Web Series News