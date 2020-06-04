Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ DIRRTY99 Sunny Leone reveals why she and family flew to the US amid lockdown, says wants to return to India soon

Sunny Leone left for the US from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown in May with husband Daniel Weber and three kids-sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha. The Jism 2 actress had shared a picture from her garden in Los Angeles with her kids and said that she and her family"felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” in the US rather than India. In her latest interview, however, Sunny Leone said that she misses being in her Mumbai home and would love to be "be on the next flight to India,”

Revealing the reason why she and family left for the US amid the lockdown, Sunny Leone in an interview with Times of India said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,”.

"I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she further added.

Recently, the actress was seen feeding a giraffe in a video she shared on social media.

Here's Sunny Leone's post when she revealed that she had flown to the US from India.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in the upcoming period drama film, Veeramadevi which marks Sunny's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage