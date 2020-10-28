Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone poses wearing ‘fuzzy green socks’ to beat the cold in LA

Sharing interesting posts to stunning pictures, the Splitsvilla host, Sunny Leone always makes sure that her Instagram has something good to serve the audience and fans around. She loves to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day routine or dates with husband Daniel Weber. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her in 'fuzzy green socks'.

In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a full- sleeved yellow t-shirt paired with blue denim and cute green socks as she poses for the camera while sitting on a chair.

The actress also mentioned in her post that it is too cold in LA. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Super cold in la now!! The fuzzy green socks are out! Lol.” Flooding her post with hearts and love, a user said "So beautiful." Another wrote "Pretty pie."

"Awesome Looking," read a comment. "My favorite," a user posted.

Sunny Leone is known for films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and more. She got married to Daniel Weber in January 2011. Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids. They adopted daughter Nisha while Noah and Asher, are twins born via surrogacy. The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her family.

Sunny is known for sharing adorable photos with her children. However, recently she took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in a park. The actor seems fit as she performs a cartwheel while her children are playing around. Sunny wrote that she was just being a kid along with the kids.

