Suhana Khan's quirky birthday wish for Ananya Panday; asks to teach her way of never being rejected| Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has wished her BFF Ananya Panday on her birthday with a funny throwback video on latter's 22nd birthday. The TikTok video shows the two of them along with AbRam Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The video shows all four of them playing a game ‘Put your finger down - Clown addition’ on TikTok.

In the video, the first question that pops up is ‘if you have ever been rejected’, responding to the question, three of them: Suhana, Shanaya and AbRam put a finger down but Ananya’s answer stated that she has never been rejected.

Referring to the aforementioned video, while wishing Ananya on her birthday, Suhana wrote, “When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us ur way pls @ananyapanday.” Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hehe my faves! I love you Sue.”

In another Story, Suhana shared a throwback picture from a party and wrote, “Love u forever.”

The picture shows Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya striking a side pose.

Ananya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. Taking to the Instagram, Chunky wished the young actor with a lovely picture and captioned it, “Happy happy happy happy birthday my @ananyapanday.”

Her mother Bhavna Panday also shared a picture of Ananya on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!! @ananyapanday.”

Ananya was first featured in her debut film Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has already delivered two films this year: Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

