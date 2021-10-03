Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUCHITRAPUBLIC, IMSRK Suchitra Krishnamoorthi extends support to SRK after his son Aryan Khan gets arrested by NCB in drugs case

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her official Twitter account and extended support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. She tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all”. Further stating that this is the price one pays for fame, she added, “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame."

Previously, actor Suniel Shetty had also urged everyone to wait and let the time truth come out. Speaking at a press conference, without taking any names, Suniel stated, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child."

On a late Saturday evening, NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Earlier today, eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.

In a conversation with ANI, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees. "The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed. Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.

According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

