Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav's unconventional fashion choice wins hearts on internet

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna who has accompanied actor, husband Akshay Kumar to London for the shoot of his upcoming film, shared a sneak peek of her Sunday morning with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram and expressed her excitement about being able to spend time with her son, Aarav, who has been attending college there.

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries."

In the picture, Aarav can be seen kissing Twinkle her on the forehead. Apart from the cuteness in the picture what caught fans attention was Aarav's tiny pearls on the neck which he wore with a mint green sweater. One of the users wrote, "Love his pearl string so much." The other said, "It’s the pearl necklace for me." Another wrote, “He's wearing pearls, proper London preppy boy.”

Recently, in a conversation with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty for Tweak India, Twinkle what she told her son Aarav when he questioned her why he is so privileged, when others are not. She said, "One day, my son asked, ‘Why do I have all these things and those people don't?’ And I told him, ‘When you’re born with a silver spoon in your mouth, it's your responsibility to use that. Even if it's not a silver spoon, maybe it's a plastic spoon. But if you have any spoon of any sort, you use that you scoop up some porridge and give it someone who doesn't have it'."

“And I think from that day, I've also seen him looking at life differently and also realising that privilege is a platform which can be used to help other people.”

On September 15, Twinkle penned a heartfelt note for son Aarav as he turned 19 years old. Sharing a picture with him she wrote, "My beautiful birthday boy."

In the picture, Aarav and Twinkle can be seen posing for the camera while sitting under a tree. While Aarav dons a striped t-shirt with a pair of denim, Twinkle can be seen in shades of blue.

For the unversed, Aarav was born to Kumar and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple is also parents to a eight-year-old daughter, Nitara.