Mumbai: NCB arrests SRK's son Aryan Khan and others in drugs raid case

NCB raids Mumbai cruise: NCB arrests SRK's son Aryan Khan and others in drugs case

A raid was conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a party held on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night. Eight people were detained on Sunday. The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

SRK's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the NCB in drugs raid case.He was taken for a medical check up at the Mumbai's JJ hopital,

"Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were taken out of the NCB office for medical examination", reported ANI.

Eight persons were on Sunday detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the raid party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained around eight persons including Aryan Khan. "Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

In a conversation with ANI, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees. "The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed.

Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.