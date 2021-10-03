NCB raids Mumbai cruise: SRK 's son Aryan Khan taken to JJ hospital for medical checkup | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCB raids Mumbai cruise: SRK’s son Aryan Khan & 7 others detained | UPDATES

A raid was conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a party held on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night. Eight people were detained on Sunday. The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan is among the youngsters being probed. "Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

He added, "It's a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light." Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.

According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

In a conversation with ANI, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees. "The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed.

Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.

Actor Suniel Shetty also came forward and has urged people to wait for the truth to come out. "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs. Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage. A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

Cordelia Cruises on Sunday said that they are in no way directly or indirectly connected with a raid that was conducted by (NCB) at a party held on the ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Cordelia Cruises said, "Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."

NCB is conducting raids in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai based on information extracted from persons detained after a raid.

SRK's son Aryan Khan was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check up.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)