SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie RRR seems unstoppable as it has added another feather to its hat. The movie has bagged another international award from the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA). RRR has been awarded the Spotlight Award. Taking to the official Twitter page, the HCA wrote on Monday night, "The cast and crew of #RRR will be the recipient of this year’s HCA Spotlight Award. #HCAFilmAwards #RRRMovie." Earlier this week, the film also won Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. SS Rajamouli has also added another award to his kitty for the best director at the New York Film Critics Circle. The winners were announced by the NYFCC on its social media platforms on December 2.

See the post here:

The official page of RRR's Twitter handle also shared the news, "@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are... Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie." Actor Jr NTR congratulated Rajamouli on Twitter and said the filmmaker's win at the NYFCC marks the beginning of his "journey to worldwide glory". "It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along," he added.

The cast and crew of RRR will be awarded the trophy at the 6th HCA Film Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on February 24, 2023. Actor Angela Bassett and director Rian Johnson will also be honored on the same night. Last month, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he is expanding the RRR franchise. As quoted by the news agency ANI, he said at an event in Chicago, "My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story."

The movie was released in March and has earned over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office.

