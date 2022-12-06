Aryan Khan announces his directorial debut, finishes writing his web series | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ___ARYAN___ Aryan Khan announces his directorial debut, a web series

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday announcing his directorial debut. There has been massive speculation surrounding his acting or directing debut in Bollywood. But now, all rumours have been put to rest as Aryan has himself shared the news about writing and directing his debut web series in the coming time. Meanwhile, Aryan's younger sister, Suhana Khan has already been filming for her acting debut, The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Aryan Khan's maiden web series announced

Aryan Khan's maiden web series has been announced. The untitled project will be backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. In a post shared on Instagram, Aryan's script was kept on a pool table. The slate of Red Chillies was kept near it. Aryan captioned his post, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action (sic)." With this post, Aryan has confirmed that he will be making his debut in the film industry behind the camera and not in front of it. On his web series, Aryan will act as the showrunner and director.

Fan reaction to Aryan Khan's Instagram post

Aryan Khan's Instagram post announcing his directorial debut has gone viral within minutes. Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US and was expected to join the film industry, following in the footsteps of his superstar father. However, he is not entering the business as an actor, but will say action behind the monitor.

Reacting to Aryan's post, his mother Gauri Khan wrote, "Can’t wait to watch (sic)." SRK also wished him luck, writing, "Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special (sic)." Aryan's friends also dropped in congratulatory messages in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Proud of you (sic)." Another said, "Can't wait to watch (sic)."

Now all eyes will be on this web series from Aryan Khan. More details of the project, including the cast, will be unveiled soon.

