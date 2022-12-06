Kya Baat Hai 2.0 song OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani's song from Govinda Naam Mera is a mood setter | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RITTIK43 Stills of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani from the song Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Kya Baat Hai 2.0 song OUT: The latest track of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani from the movie 'Govinda Naam Mera' is setting the temperature high. The remake of one of the most loved songs 'Kya Baat hai' sung by Hardy Sandhu is again hitting hard to the listeners with a new twist of modern dance numbers. Apart from the catchy lyrics, the eye candy of the song is Vicky and Kiara's hot sizzling chemistry. The much-loved song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share his new song. He captioned the post, "Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai, it’s a whole vibe and it’s all yours now! #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out now #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar!". It seems that the song and the amazing dance moves have impressed the fans. One of the users wrote, " Pheli br kisi gaane ko khrab ni kiya Bollywood valo ne...it's really a vibe". Another one commented When a guy who is tall handsome dances groove romance sleeveless shirt spectacles is equal to a Perfect treat to any girl's eye!!!! Vicky's moves are crazy". Many fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The original song was composed by B Praak and written by Jaani. The new version has Nikhita Gandhi joining Harrdy Sandhu for the vocals. A few days back Vicky and Kiara delivered a desi dance number Bijli and a romantic song Bana Sharabi from the movie.

About the movie:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Govinda Naam Mera' is a comedy thriller also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky is in the role of Govind A Waghmare, a struggling choreographer, wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and his love for his dancer girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani). It will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. With this movie, Vicky Kaushal will be entering the genre of comedy for the first time earlier we have seen him in some serious roles in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi' and 'Sardar Udham'.

Watch the song here:

