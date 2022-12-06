Malaika Arora wants to marry again, planning kids with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what she told Farah Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYFILE Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora's wedding has been a topic of discussion ever since she and Arjun Kapoor announced their relationship. Recently, things turned sour when it was rumoured that she is expecting a child with the actor. While both Arjun and Malaika slammed the reports, the constant murmur about their dating life continues to follow these Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Malaika announced that her digital debut with the reality show, Moving In With Malaika. The show gives the audience get a closer at the diva's personal life.

In the first episode, Malaika was seen in conversation with Farah Khan. During the candid chat, the B-Town celebrity opened up about her relationship with Arjun and answered questions circling around her much talked about 'second wedding' and 'more kids'. Talking about a wedding on cards, Malaika said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me."

However, she did say that as a regular couple she has spoken about these things to his boyfriend. “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner," she said.

Malaika did not shy away from showering love and appreciation to Arjun. Not only she said he is a great partner to have, but Malaika also added that Arjun is her ‘friend and critic’.

Also, she isn't apprehensive about taking the plunge again because she had a divorce in the past. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika told Farah.

Sharing her take on relationships, she added, “I am a hardcore romantic. I just want to be in a relationship where I can make my partner happy and where we can be happy together, where we can actually grow together and enjoy life together."

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in 1998 and were married for 18 years. They announced their separation in March 2016. Together, they have a son named Arhaan.

Talking about the reality show, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series started streaming from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

