Varun Sood fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating after Bigg Boss OTT winner gets engaged, share proof

Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on social media recently. Earlier, she was dating Roadies fame Varun Sood.

December 06, 2022
Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNSOOD12 Varun Sood's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal got engaged on her birthday

Varun Sood fans have been irate with the news of his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal's engagement. The Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya announced on social media on December 5 that she has been engaged to the popular restaurateur in Mumbai, Apurva Padgaonkar. Apurva and Divya's love story was a well-kept secret and as the news of their engagement surfaced on social media, many were pleasantly surprised. Earlier this year, Divya and Varun's relationship hit a rough patch and they broke up in March. After Divya shared her engagement photos, Varun's fans accused her of cheating on him with her now-fiancé Apurva.   

Divya Agarwal engaged. Varun Sood reacts

Divya and Apurva got engaged on the former's birthday on December 4. Apurva went down on his knees and proposed to Divya at her birthday bash in Mumbai. Images from the time were shared on social media by the Bigg Boss OTT fame with the caption, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone (sic)." Soon, Divya's Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages. 

Meanwhile, Varun shared a tweet with a smiley face which garnered a lot of attention from netizens. 

Did Divya cheat on Varun Sood while they were still together?

After Divya's engagement post surfaced on Instagram, Varun Sood's fans have been sharing their displeasure. Some have accused Divya of cheating on Varun with her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. Some photos of Divya and Apurva's time together were shared on Twitter by Varun's fans as 'proof' of the same. While some trolled her for it, others stood by her and said that she broke up with Varun months ago and all she did was 'move on' in her life. 

Here are some tweets in support of Divya. 

Meanwhile, Apurva and Divya are yet to announce their wedding date. 

 

