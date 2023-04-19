Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor talks about embracing post-pregnancy body, says ‘not in hurry to lose weight'

Sonam Kapoor discussed her attitude to health and fitness following the birth of her son Vayu. The new mother stated that she is not in any hurry to return to her pre-pregnancy body. Sonam, on the other hand, indicated that her primary concern is her health. Sonam Kapoor has been a mother for seven months. She stated that, while she exercises for health, she is not on a "crazy diet" to reduce pregnancy weight. Sonam stated that she is currently breastfeeding and hopes to do so for "at least a year," adding that her body requires "food, rest, and energy."

In an interview with Grazia India, Sonam Kapoor revealed her thoughts on the female body's expectations and how it changes throughout pregnancy as it grows life. The Veere The Wedding actress went on to say that body image concerns begin to emerge after motherhood. This occurs because the body retains the post-pregnancy shape and symptoms for a period of time, she explained.

Delving into the nuances of recently pregnant women's beauty standards and how the comparison can be tiring. In the interview, the actress also related a repeating anecdote about how she always sends her exact measurements over so that she does not return from a shoot feeling like she was too big to fit into little garments. The actress also discussed the consequences of being a public figure, specifically bringing to light unpleasant videos of herself.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for several years before marrying in Mumbai in May 2018. Vayu, their son, was born last year. Sonam and Anand had announced the wonderful news of their baby's arrival on Instagram. Sonam was in Delhi lately with Anand and Vayu to visit her in-laws. She had previously been in Mumbai for the Dior fashion show as well as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inaugural ceremony.

