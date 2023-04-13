Sonam Kapoor shares first look of her comeback film Blind; actress wields gun like a pro

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Still from the movie Blind featuring Sonam Kapoor

Fans have been treated to the first look of Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie Blind. The actress is all set to make a comeback after 3 years on the silver screens. This will be her first film since she gave birth to her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centers around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

While Sonam Kapoor shared the series of photos on her Instagram stories, director Shome Makhija posted the photos with the caption, "A glimpse into the world of #BLIND". In the photos, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit. As soon as the stills were shared on social media, fans couldn't hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with love.

One of the fans commented, "Can't wait to see queen Sonam Kapoor on screen after three years. Shome, I know this will be a treat for moviegoers. All the best to everyone involved in the making of Blind." Another one wrote, "Welcome back! Back with a Bang! Blind it is then." Another one wrote, "Can't wait to watch". Some congratulated the director and wrote, "Congratulations shome @shomemak and welcome back to IG however short lived".

The movie features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. In an interview with The Indian Express in January this year, Sonam had spoken about her maternity break. She had said, "I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off. Now, I am getting back and I will be shooting for my films, and a few other things. Blind is releasing next, which was shot just before I got pregnant. So there’s a lot to look forward to." When asked if she was getting the kind of roles she expects, the actor had said, ‘I don’t know about that, I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break.’

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

Also Read: Bloody Daddy teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor leaves no room for mercy while beating up the goons | Watch

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s number when he called to offer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Find out

Latest Entertainment News