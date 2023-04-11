Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu gets warm welcome at luxurious Delhi home. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja son Vayu gets warm welcome at luxurious Delhi home

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu to their opulent Delhi residence on Monday. The actress's home features royal carpets, high-end furnishings, a massive chandelier, pricey furniture, and much more. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a couple of pictures which gave her fans a tour of her abode. She also shared a cute picture with son Vayu in dad Anand's arms, along with her in-laws; Anand's brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja.

In the caption she wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

The actress shared a family selfie from her lavish Delhi house in honour of her son Vayu's return. The pic shows Anand Ahuja with Vayu, his mother Priya Ahuja, Sonam, and her brother-in-law. The family is sitting for a photo in a huge living room with a glass-painted ceiling and a massive chandelier. Sonam also posted a snapshot of her in-laws from her residence in Delhi.

Sonam uploaded a photo of the dining table, which was decorated with banana leaves, various types of roses, and brown coconuts on the table. Another image showed a bouquet of lotus flowers, as well as bananas and green coconuts. A separate image showed a massive chandelier extending across the dining room area, with a glass ceiling bringing sunshine to the entire space.

