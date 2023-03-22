Sonam Kapoor shares 'aww-dorable' photos with husband Anand Ahuja and Vayu; pair welcomes spring

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor shares 'aww-dorable' photos with husband & Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in the Tinsel town. The pair exchanged vows in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, which was graced by their close friends and family members. In 2022, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu and since then, they have been relishing parenthood to the fullest. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared beautiful pictures with her family as they welcomed spring.

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a set of pictures with her husband Anand and their munchkin Vayu. The actress can be seen posing with her hubby and their youngster as they celebrated the arrival of spring in the photos. She also posted some photos of the location they visited, which appeared surreal. Along with the pictures, Sonam wrote, ‘Spring is coming.’

A few days ago, Anand Ahuja penned a heartfelt post for wifey as she celebrated her first Mother's Day. Anand took to his Instagram account and shared an unseen picture of Sonam and Vayu. In the picture, the actress is seen holding her newborn baby boy in her loving arms and looking affectionately at him. The mother-son duo are seen clad in yellow and look adorable. Along with it, Anand wrote a long note for Sonam.

His note read, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom. In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations."

He added, "I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind. Helmed by Shome Makhija, it also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles.

