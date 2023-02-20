Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor's baby Vayu turns six-months-old

Actor-designer Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared a video of her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, as he turned six months old today. In the love-filled Instagram post, she referred to Vayu as her "greatest blessing" and claimed that being a mother is the best job in the world. While sharing a picture and video of her beloved son, Sonam wrote, "6 months of my Vayu." The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. "I love you, my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn't have asked for more." "#6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam donned a yellow and white striped night suit set with her hair clutched in a bun, whereas Vayu was clad in a white kurta pyjama set. In the video Vayu is seen playing with his toys while crawling on his tummy.

Sonam's post received love and blessings in abundance. While husband and father Anand commented with red heart emojis, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, actor Soni Razdan, and chef Pooja Dhingra sent Vayu their best wishes. Actor Bipasha Basu, who also gave birth to a daughter, Devi, last year, wrote, "God bless the cutie." The fans also filled out the comments section.

Actress Sonam and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, embraced parenthood on August 20, 2022, as they welcomed Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The pair held a maternity photoshoot in March 2022 and revealed Sonam's first pregnancy. Sonam has been sharing moments from her life on social media ever since.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to social media to share a brief glimpse of Vayu's jungle-themed room at her parents' home in Mumbai. The white and grey room includes Vayu's crib, closet, lamps, plush toys, and picture frames.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the Hindi movie Blind, playing a blind policewoman hunting for a serial killer.

