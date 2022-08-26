Friday, August 26, 2022
     
  5. Sonali Phogat Death: In heartbreaking video, 15-year-old daughter demands justice, investigation | Watch

Sonali Phogat Death: In heartbreaking video, 15-year-old daughter demands justice, investigation | Watch

Sonali Phogat Death: The BJP leader, who was also seen in Bigg Boss had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna before she passed away. Her family claims that she was taken to Goa on the pretext of a film shoot. But it was false.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2022 13:29 IST
Sonali Phogat
Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIALOK332 Sonali Phogat with daughter

Sonali Phogat Death: Under mysterious circumstances, Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat died on August 22. While earlier reports claimed that she passed away after suffering a heart attack, the post-mortem report suggests foul play. Following this, a police complaint was filed and an investigation began into the matter. As the police continue to investigate the matter, a heartbreaking video of her daughter has surfaced on social media. 

In the viral video, the 15-year-old is visibly traumatised as she speaks about her mother. "My mother should get justice," she says, adding, "Proper investigation should be done. Culprit should get punished."

Sonali Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. Rinku Dhaka, the brother of Sonali Phogat claims that she was taken to Goa on the pretext of a film shoot. But it was false. "Sudhir Sagwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn't see any actor or film shoot here," Rinku Dhaka, the brother of Sonali Phogat, told reporters here on Thursday.

Police registered the case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi on Thursday. Goa Police said that Phogat's body had "multiple blunt force injuries", as per the postmortem report.

According to Goa police, Sonali Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. 

