Liger Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film meet expectations?

Liger Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are expecting too much from their film. With nearly all Bollywood films underperforming at the box office, the filmmakers and actors have their hopes riding on Telugu star's debut in Hindi films. However, upon receiving mixed reviews that are more inclined to the negative base, it seems like the film will have a difficult time meeting expectations.

Film trade analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital told IANS: "The current response to 'Liger' is poor. We had earlier estimated that the film will open at Rs 30-35 crore in the South, but the response to the film in Telugu markets has been below par."

Going by the trends, the anticipated lifetime collections of the film, too, have taken a beating from the earlier projected numbers.

"The lifetime collections of the film were expected to be Rs 170-180 crore, out of which 25 per cent was to come from the Hindi market, but looking at the current trends, the film is likely to achieve a lifetime figure of Rs 55-60 crore," Taurani said.

"Out of these Rs 60 crore, Rs 10 crore will come from the Hindi territory. 'Liger' may report a below-par performance across markets," he added.

The movie overseas distributors Sarigama Cinemas announced Thursday morning that 'Liger' already grossed more than 4.4 lakh US Dollars on the back of early morning and premiere shows in the US. "#Liger USAPremiers $441,263 from 274 Locs at 6:50 PM PST" Sarigama Cinemas tweeted early Thursday morning.

The last few days have seen the movie in the crosshairs of the Boycott Bollywood brigade. Recently, during a promotional event, Vijay Deverakonda said that he stands with truth and on the issue of boycott trending on social media, he asserted that he is not scared of anything as he had faced a lot in life. He said he trusts God and has the blessings of his mother.

"I have struggled a lot to reach here," the 'Liger' said here during a promotional tour. "I fought for money and respect. I also fought to get work. Before the release of my first film, I didn't have much money and I even worked free of cost."

Recalling his early days in the industry, he said: "Many people opposed me at the time of the release of my film 'Arjun Reddy'. But it became successful. I faced all and now I am not scared. Now, I make movies for the people. Some drama is much needed and I am ready to fight."

Deverakonda also made a plea for all to work together for the success of the entertainment industry. "There are a number of people involved when a movie is released. So, if it fails at the box office, they all suffer. We must work together for each other's success," he said.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya Panday. American boxing legend Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film. Though some of her films failed at the box office, there are a lot of hopes that she has from "Liger".

