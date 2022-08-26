Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Bolllywood film unable to mint money overseas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKPPL_FANDOM Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Bolllywood film has been unable to bring the audience to the theaters even overseas. The superstar has a huge fanbase outside India, however, the film is not receiving the kind of love his previous films have got in the past. As per latest trade reports, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor wasn't able to mint money in the international markets as well.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

As per a report in Box Office India, "Laal Singh Chaddha is struggling overseas barring US / Canada. The film has collected around $6.8 million so far in 13 days and will probably close its two week total at around $7.1-7.2 million. The two weeks are of 15 days as it had an early release."

While in the US/Canada it collected, USD 31,00,000, whereas in United Kingdom and Gulf it earned USD 875,000 and USD 1,200,000, respectively.

"Despite a decent trend in US / Canada it is not an impressive performance because there were huge expectations from this film in this circuit. The rest of markets so big drops in the second weekend and a market like Gulf practically crashed and it may not even do $1.5 million here. Overall the film should cross $7.5m miilion as the business in Us / canada should continue to come but the $8 million mark looks a best case scenario and expectations almost double of what it is going to do," the BOI report added.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

