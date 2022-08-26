Friday, August 26, 2022
     
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Minor improvement as comedian continues to be on ventilator

Raju Srivastava Health Update: After rumours about comedian gaining consciousness went rampant on social media, it is being reported that Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2022 10:38 IST
Raju Srivastava
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Health Update: As per latest reports, veteran comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor imprivement. Although he continues to be on a ventilator, his condition is stable as he recovers slowly in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. 

"Minor improvement has been seen in comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition. He continues to be on a ventilator and under observation," ANI cited sources as saying.

Meanwhile, after reports of the comedian gaining consciousness surfaced online, his family qushed the reports asking Raju's fdans and followers to not believe fake reports and rumours.

In a statement, the comedian's daughter Antra Srivastava said, "My dad's condition is stable and continues to improve slowly.

"My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment," Antra said.

She further appealed to people to trust the news from his official account on social media and the statement from AIIMS.

"Only statements from AIIMS, Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers", said Antra Srivastava.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

