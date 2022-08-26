Saawan Kumar Tak Last Rites: Family pays last respects as mortal remains reach filmmaker's Mumbai home

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Saawan Kumar Tak

Saawan Kumar Tak Last Rites: "Sanam Bewafa" and "Souten" hitmaker, Saawan Kumar Tak passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The 86-year-old film veteran was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai when he breathed his last. On Friday morning, the mortal remains of the filmmaker reached his Juhu home in Mumbai from the hospital. After the family pays their last respects, the filmmaker will embark on his final journey.

Known for films such as 'Sanam Bewafa' and 'Souten', the 86-year-old director passed away on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for a lung infection.

Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to Saawan Kumar Tak:

The 86-year-old filmmaker was brought to the hospital on Wednesday in a "critical" condition and was being treated for lungs infection and breathing issues. Tak breathed his last at 4:15 pm on Thursday.

"He passed away at 4:15pm due to heart failure. His heart had stopped functioning," Navin, Tak's nephew, told PTI.

The filmmaker was best known for directing Salman Khan-starrers "Sanam Bewafa" (1991), "Chaand Ka Tukda"(1994) and "Saawan The Love Season" (2003).

Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the director.

"May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u," he tweeted.

Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with "Gomti Ke Kinare", which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance. He has also directed 1983 movie "Souten", featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.

Also a lyricist, Tak had written songs such as "Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein", "Janeman Janeman" and "Chand Sitaare" for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

