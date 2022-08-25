Sawan Kumar Tak, Salman Khan's Saawan The Love Season director, passes away in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABEENAHSANOFFICIAL Sawan Kumar Tak has died in Mumbai

Sawan Kumar Tak, the director of popular Bollywood movies Sanam Bewafa, Souten, Sajan Bina Suhagan, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The director was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago over lung-related ailment. His last directorial was the Salman Khan-starrer Saawan: The Love Season in 2006. Apart from direction, Sawan also forayed into writing, lyrics-writing and film production. He wrote the lyrics of almost all the films he produced and directed. He also wrote lyrics for the films of other directors.

Sawan began his career in Bollywood in the latter half of 1960s as a producer on Sanjeev Kumar’s film Naunihal. Five years later in 1972, he made hs directorial debut with Gomti Ke Kinare, actress Meena Kumari’s swansong.

Sawan was the former husband of music director Usha Khanna. His nephew is distributor and producer Naveen Tak, who also confirmed his uncle's ailment and how his condition was deteriorating over the past few days. Sawan was briefly engaged to actress Radha Bartake in the early 80s.

His nephew Naveen confirmed the news of his uncle's demise saying he passed away on the evening of Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Naveen also said that Sawan's funeral will be held today evening in Mumbai.

