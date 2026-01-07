Maharashtra Congress vice president dies after being stabbed at mosque in Akola, accused arrested Maharashtra Congress vice president Hidayatullah Patel was rushed to a private hospital in Akot and admitted to its intensive care unit where he died on Wednesday morning. After the incident, the police arrived at the spot and collected evidence with the help of forensic experts.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Congress vice president Hidayatullah Patel, who was stabbed at a mosque in Akola district, passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. According to the police, the attack took place on Tuesday afternoon and the accused has already been arrested. 66-year-old Patel had just offered namaz at the Jama Masjid in Mohala village in Akot taluka when he was assaulted around 1.30 pm, as per police. They said the attacker used a sharp weapon and inflicted serious injuries on Patel's neck and chest, causing heavy bleeding. The assault is believed to have stemmed from an old enmity.

Shocking videos that surfaced online showed Patel staggering out of the mosque with his clothes drenched in blood, soon after the attack. Local residents rushed him to a private hospital in Akot, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Accused arrested within hours

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and collected evidence with the help of forensic experts. Six teams were formed to trace the attacker. The accused, identified as Ubed Khan Kalu Khan alias Razik Khan Patel (22) was arrested around 8 pm on Tuesday from Panaj village in Akot taluka, Additional Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy confirmed.

Security tightened in Mohala and Akot

In the aftermath of the killing, security has been intensified in Mohala and Akot city. District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak has been monitoring the situation closely. The Akot rural police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

