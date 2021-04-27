Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in latest post, says be grateful for what you have

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in latest post

The second wave of Covid-19 is even more dangerous and scary. As the country witness surging Covid19 cases, celebrities are doing their part to raise awareness and urge everyone to stay home and stay safe. On Tuesday, actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and shared a message on being 'grateful for what you have.' Soha posted a picture with Inaaya in matching outfits. The mother-daughter duo twinned in blue and white tie-dye printed attire.

"Stay home. Stay safe. Be grateful for what you have," she wrote as caption.

Reacting to the post, her fans poured their love. Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote, "Very important to stay home at time. Hats off to little children who stay within home all time."

The Covid-19 cases are alarmingly increasing in Maharashtra. The state on Tuesday reported as many as 895 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities. It logged 66,358 fresh cases, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085.

Earlier, Soha took to her Instagram to urge all to wear a mask. Sharing a picture of herself with daughter Inaaya on her lap, Soha wrote, "Show your love. Wear a mask." The picture showed Inaaya playing with a woman who netizens claim to be the little munchkin's grandmother Sharmila Tagore. She can also be seen wearing a mask.

The actress and author often posts about her three-year-old daughter and husband Kunal Kemmu, and the time they have as a family. She has been sharing updates with fans on the activities of her family during the pandemic.