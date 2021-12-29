Ab receiving end pe damaad hoga, bahu nahi: Smriti Irani shares adorable picture of daughter & son-in-law

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI Ab receiving end pe damaad hoga, bahu nahi: Smriti Irani shares sweet pic of daughter & son-in-law

Politician-actor Smriti Irani is on cloud nine as her daughter Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla. Recently Smriti took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post thanking her fans and followers for showering the new pair with their blessings. She also added a quirky twisty to the post by adding that now her son-in-law will be at the 'receiving end' of her 'saas' (mother-in-law) jokes.

She wrote, "@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all… many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed how can I ever thank everyone enough. do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you."

She ended the posyt with a witty line about her becoming a 'saas'. "P.S— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi," she concluded.

Earlier, Smriti shared an adorable picture of the couple where Anmol proposed to Shanelle. She wrote, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings."

For the unversed, Smriti Irani has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.