Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets engaged to Arjun Bhalla, Union Minister shares pictures

Perfect Christmas! Union Minister Smriti Irani on December 25 announced that her daughter Shanelle has been engaged to Arjun Bhalla. Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti posted beautiful pictures of the couple. The first image showed Arjun, who went down on his knees, proposing to Shanelle at a picturesque location. The second image featured the newly engaged couple, smiling, as they pose for the lens.

The post was captioned with a heartfelt note from Smriti that read, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas ... (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings. "

The comments section of the post was soon filled with congratulatory messages from several celebrities and Smriti's close friends, including Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Kapoor wrote, "U prayed so hard for this, sooo happieeeee." Congratulating them, Mouni said "Heartiest Congratulations."

Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

For the unversed, Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. Before making her name in the television industry, Irani was one of the participants of the beauty pageant Miss India 1998. In the same year, she appeared in a song "Boliyan" of the album "Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag" with Mika Singh. In 2000, she made her debut on television with Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in Kavita, Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh and Mere Apne among others.

Long before her political career, she played the role of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s show. The daily soap which ran for eight long years made her a household name.