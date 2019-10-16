Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
Shiddat to be Diana Penty's first intense love story

Shiddat features Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal along with Diana Penty.

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 16:16 IST
Actress Diana Penty has revealed she will start shooting for her next film, the intense love story "Shiddat", within three weeks.

"This is the first time I am doing an intense love story. I have done rom-coms, drama and those kinds of things, so it's going to be interesting. It has an interesting story. There is a story within the love story, which is why I decided to do the film. We will start shooting in around three weeks," said Diana.

"Shiddat" features Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal along with Diana, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will reportedly have two parallel tracks, focusing on the journey of two couples. While Radhika stars opposite Sunny, Diana pairs up with Mohit.

"I am really looking forward to working in 'Shiddat' because it's great to go back to the place where my career started, and to work with Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) and Maddock Films again. I am looking forward to work with Kunal because we never worked together before, and Mohit," said the actress, while interacting with the media at the launch of clothing brand Forever New's autumn winter collection on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"Shiddat" is scheduled to release in mid-2020.

