Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in green dress on 21st birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 21st birthday. The star kid on Sunday treated her fans to a new picture of herself, where she is seen posing for the camera. All decked-up for her 21st birthday party, Suhana looked gorgeous. She took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself posing in a pastel green bodycon dress. "Twentyone" she wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Suhana styled her dress with a matching purse and left her hair open. Among fans and followers who posted their birthday wishes for her was Suhana's friend Ananya Panday, who called her 'Tinkerbell'. Ananya's mother, Bhavana, like Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, dropped heart emojis.

In Suhana's birthday videos, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake and playing with colourful balloons. She could also be seen posing and dancing with her friends.

Meanwhile, her mother Gauri posted a stylish throwback picture of Suhana along with a beautiful note She wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always." To this Suhana replied "I love you"

Suhana, currently a student at the New York University had spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She even joined Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan in the UAE, where she cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.

(With ANI inputs)