Shah Rukh Khan's humble response to Pathaan's historic box office collection: 'Hum khushi ginte hain'

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. After the tremendous box office response to the film, SRK interacted with the fans on social media during the #AskSRK session and even reacted to the film's box office success.

SRK remains humble after Pathaan's success

There is no denying the fact that SRK has proved to be the reigning king of the box office with his latest release Pathaan. Despite boycott calls for Pathaan on social media before its release, the film has come stronger than expected. SRK has remained humble after the stupendous success of his film. When fans asked him, how he has been viewing the collections, he said more than numbers, he is counting the love of the audience. In his response to box office queries, SRK proved why he is the king of everyone's hearts.

SRK appreciates Pathaan team

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, SRK was all praise for Pathaan's cast John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Deepika Padukone. he also appreciated director Siddharth Anand and film producer Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

