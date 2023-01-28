"Stay away from politics," Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood. See her latest tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan took over Box Office with enormous business and numbers, actress Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about the film. After saying Pathaan paints Pakistan in good light, and criticising those speaking about ‘triumph over hate’ after the film's success, Kangana issued a warning to Bollywood. She has asked the film industry to 'stay away from politics' and made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking about 'triumph over hate' and said 'tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi.'

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on 'triumph over hate', I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

Interestingly, the 'Queen' actress' statement came days after director Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the massive response to his film 'Pathaan'. On Thursday, Johar shared an appreciation post for King Khan and wrote, "Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI...SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date." Alia Bhatt on the other hand, on Friday, shared an Instagram story in which she wrote, "Because LOVE always wins."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. However, an official blue tick from her profile is missing, which fans are hoping will be attached to her account soon. Hours after her Twitter account was restored, Kangana attacked the film industry. Calling it "crass" and "crude", Kangana said that 'the film industry throws currency digits in your face to project success.'

She tweeted, "Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live."

In May 2021, Twitter "permanently suspended" Kangana's account after she posted a series of tweets making derogatory remarks on the recent results of the West Bengal assembly elections. In her tweets, she demanded President's rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated BJP in the state elections last year. Taking to her Twitter handle, the National Award-winning actor used demeaning words against Mamata.

