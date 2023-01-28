Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADNAN SIDDIQUI Adnan Siddiqui on Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has slammed 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra for 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in the movie, which he tagged as 'distasteful' and 'factually incorrect' and slammed it for 'poor story, poorer execution, poorest research'. Adnan took to Instagram to share his thought. The actor, who has worked in the Hindi film 'Mom' starring late actress Sridevi, wrote: "How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help."

He shared Pakistanis "don't wear skull caps, surma and tawiz", which Sidharth was seen donning to play his character Tariq in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Siddiqui wrote: "Make sure to take notes - no, we don't wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don't ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don't go around throwing adaab. There's so much in #MissionMajnu that's distasteful & factually incorrect. The hero's saviour complex would've accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist."

Adding further, he wrote, "Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."

Ever since Mission Majnu's trailer came out last year, a section of people questioned the film for showing Pakistani culture in a stereotypical way. In a recent interview, Siddharth addressed the same saying, "We have consciously made an effort in the writing that it is never to take on a particular community..."

About Mission Majnu

Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, released on January 20, 2023, on the streaming giant, Netflix. The spy thriller depicts the story of an undercover operation carried out by India prior to and during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. In the movie, a RAW field agent named Amandeep Singh travels to Pakistan on an undercover operation to look into Pakistan's involvement in developing nuclear weapons. While there, he must juggle his work and personal lives with his blind lover, Nasreen. Sidharth Malhotra is no stranger to this genre. With the smash hit Shershaah, he demonstrated his patriotism.

