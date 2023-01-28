Ranbir Kapoor's video from 'Animal' sets LEAKED, actor looks suave in formals, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKAPOOR93 Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look

Ranbir Kapoor is thriving both personally and professionally. After welcoming her first daughter with Alia Bhatt, the actor is gearing up to shed his boy-next-door image with the upcoming psychological action thriller, Animal. For the film, the actor has collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film 'Arjun Reddy'. The first look poster of Animal, which was released on January 1, 2023, hinted that the film will feature Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, a leaked video from the sets shows that there's more to the actioner.

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal

Recently, a video from the sets of Animal was leaked online, where he is seen shooting for a scene in a navy blue three piece suit, long hair and beard. The actor completed his look with statement retro eyeglasses. The team was reportedly shooting in Delhi for the film. Ranbir also seems to have bulked up after his recent release Brahmastra.

Soon after the video was leaked, fans chimed in to appreciate and rate Ranbir Kapoor's latest look. A user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor in his badass look for Animal shoot." Another said, "Wow! This could be of another level" A third comment read, "BTS itna badass hai Movie mein kya mass lagega ye scene."

About Animal

'Animal' is billed as a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, other members of the cast include names like Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol. Earlier it was reported that Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. However, the actress opted out of the film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. A pan-India project, the film will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

