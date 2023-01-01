Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST look from Animal unleashes his inner beast. Check it out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANDEEP REDDY VANGA Ranbir Kapoor's first look

Animal Update: Ranbir Kapoor's first look from the highly anticipated flick is out! The makers unveiled the first look poster of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial at 12 am on New Year's day, features leading man Ranbir Kapoor in his most violent avatar ever. On Sunday, Animal's director took to his Instagram handle and dropped the 'killer' first look of Kapoor and left actor's fans of the actor and cine-lovers stunned and excited.

Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST look

In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand. Fans are blown away. Soon after the first look of the film went on floors, it took the internet by storm. "Dayumm," a fan wrote in the comments. "This is insane," another user stated. "Dead," a fan wrote. "Kadak buddy," another fan commented.

The Animal team members, including Anil Kapoor, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, and others took to their official social media handles and shared the first look poster. "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE," wrote director Sandeep, as he unveiled the Animal first look. "#RanbirKapoor releasing the #Animal within, soon! This is such a killer poster love it," reads Anil Kapoor's Instagram post. "Animal first look is here... So so excited for you all to see this look.." wrote Rashmika Mandanna

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film. Shooting for 'Animal' began in April this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. 'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from 'Animal', Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

